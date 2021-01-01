Pipistrel Heavy Cargo Hybrid VTOL Drone
Slovenian aerospace company Pipistrel is developing the Heavy Cargo Hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone.
Slovenian aerospace company Pipistrel is developing the Heavy Cargo Hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone.
Slovenian aerospace company Pipistrel is developing the Heavy Cargo Hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL)...
Read More...
Pléiades Neo 3 is the first earth observation satellite of the Pléiades Neo constellation being...
Read More...
Superbird-9 is a yet-to-be-launched, fully digital telecommunications satellite being developed for SKY Perfect JSAT, a...
Read More...
The Valkyrie aircraft, formerly Cobalt 50 Valkyrie, was launched by its previous developer Cobalt Aircraft...
Read More...
The Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system is a high-capacity communication satellite, previously known as the...
Read More...
The Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite 2 (ICESat-2) was developed by the Nasa Goddard...
Read More...
Alia-250 is an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft being developed by Beta Technologies,...
Read More...
Ariane 6 is a new modular and flexible launcher being developed by ArianeGroup, a joint...
Read More...
Terran 1 3D printed rocket is a small launch vehicle being developed by American aerospace...
Read More...
Talon-A is a fully reusable hypersonic vehicle being developed by Stratolaunch, a US-based designer and...
Read More...