German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft has contracted aerospace components supplier GKN Aerospace to supply empennage for its D328eco aircraft.

The D328eco programme seeks to build a 40-seat turboprop aircraft that features the aerodynamic advanced performance of Deutsche Aircraft’s proven D328.

As part of this contract, GKN Aerospace and Deutsche Aircraft will work closely on the development of the empennage. It will feature lightweight solutions involving advanced composite technology.

The two companies will also collaborate on the industrialisation of this airframe main assembly, which comprises the rear fuselage and the vertical and horizontal tailplane fin.

Deutsche Aircraft Operations and Programmes vice-president Nico Neumann said: “The selection of GKN Aerospace with their deep knowledge and long history in advanced composite materials and processes is a perfect fit to the D328eco programme and aligns with the objectives from Deutsche Aircraft.”



Based in the UK, GKN Aerospace is a Tier 1 aerospace supplier of aircraft and engine OEMs. It specialises in developing empennages for business and regional aircraft.

D328eco is currently in the concept design phase and Deutsche Aircraft pledges to improve operations and maintenance.

GKN Aerospace Civil Airframe president John Pritchard said: “In the quest for more sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation, we are excited to become part of the D328eco programme.

“GKN Aerospace is proud to bring its wealth of experience in design and certification, in conjunction with key technological innovations on lightweight composites.”

Earlier this month, GKN Aerospace delivered the first fully integrated wings, empennage and EWIS for the Alice all-electric aircraft.