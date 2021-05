Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

COOPESA is a US Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency-certified airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider serving airlines in the US and global leasing companies.

The partnership will help meet the increasing demand for Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).

The first conversion line is likely to open in early next year, followed by the second line in the later part of the same year.

Boeing’s plans to create additional conversion capacity is based on its prediction of 1,500 freighter conversions requirement over the next two decades.

According to the aircraft manufacturer’s forecast, 1,080 of 1,500 will be standard-body conversions, nearly 30% of which comes from North America and Latin America.



Boeing freighter conversions director Jens Steinhagen said: “COOPESA has demonstrated the technical expertise and commitment to quality and execution necessary to help us meet the growing customer demand for the 737-800BCF, including in the Americas.

“Boeing is pleased to have COOPESA join our team of MRO partners as we deliver our market-leading converted freighters to customers around the world.”

Currently, 737-800 passenger aircraft conversion to freighters is carried out at three locations including Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) in Shanghai, Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company (GAMECO), and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co (STAECO) in Jinan, China.

So far, 15 customers from four continents have placed more than 180 orders and commitments.

Earlier this year, Boeing redelivered the 50th 737-800BCF since entering service in 2018.