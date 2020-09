Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing Boeing 787 Dreamliners after the company disclosed manufacturing issues, involving some jets.

The development was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing an internal government memo and sources familiar with the matter.

In a statement, the FAA said it ‘is investigating manufacturing flaws, affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners’. The agency continues to engage with Boeing.

FAA said: “It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency’s investigation.”

Last month, Boeing revealed that airlines, operating its 787 Dreamliners, had removed eight jets from service, following two distinct manufacturing issues in fuselage sections.



The FAA did not reveal the number of aircraft that will have to be inspected. It is expected to cover hundreds of jets.

Since 2011, nearly 1,000 Dreamliners have been delivered.

Boeing said: “Safety and quality are Boeing’s highest priorities. We are taking the appropriate steps to resolve these issues and prevent them from happening again.

“The US FAA has been fully briefed, and we will continue to work closely with them going forward.”

In July, Boeing and UAE carrier Etihad Airways planned to use a yet-to-be delivered Etihad Airways’ 787-10 Dreamliner as a testbed to evaluate ways to reduce emissions and noise.

Last month, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) revealed plans to commence flight tests for grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 7 September.