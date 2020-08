Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has revealed plans to commence flight tests for grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 7 September.

According to EASA, ‘the overall maturity of the re-design process is now sufficient’ for the flight tests to go ahead. However, Boeing has a few more final activities to complete.

EASA will conduct flight tests in Vancouver, Canada.

Simulator tests will take place from 1 September in London Gatwick in the UK.

The Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) will also be conducted in Gatwick from 4 September.



The agency will be working in close cooperation with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aircraft manufacturer to schedule the flights.

Flight tests for the aircraft have been delayed by the travel restrictions between Europe and the US imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

In June, FAA head Stephen Dickson confirmed that Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will return only after ‘a comprehensive and rigorous review process’.

Last week, Transport Canada reportedly considered conducting flight tests for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Earlier this month, the FAA sent a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to the US Office of the Federal Register presenting four design changes to address the unsafe condition of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.