Transport Canada is reportedly set to carry out flight tests for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The department told Reuters that the flight tests will be conducted as early as next week to get the aircraft back into service.

The news agency cited two sources as saying that the flight activities will be carried out by Transport Canada at Boeing’s facilities in the US state of Washington.

The move comes while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working on returning the aircraft to flight status.



In addition, Transport Canada is reportedly planning to take part in the Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB) to be led by the US and held in mid-September.

Transport Canada was quoted by Reuters as saying: “These tests will validate key areas of the FAA certification.”

“The scheduling and participation in the JOEB are dependent on the outcomes of the current certification and validation activities.”

In June, the FAA head Stephen Dickson confirmed that Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will return only after ‘a comprehensive and rigorous review process’.

Earlier this month, the FAA proposed four design changes to address the unsafe condition of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.