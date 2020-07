Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing and UAE carrier Etihad Airways have collaborated on the aerospace company’s ecoDemonstrator programme.

The partnership is part of the strategic sustainability alliance between the two companies established last November.

Under this latest partnership, Boeing will use a yet-to-be delivered Etihad Airways’ 787-10 Dreamliner as a testbed to evaluate ways to reduce emissions and noise.

By working with industry partners, including Nasa and Safran Landing Systems, the companies will conduct aircraft noise measurements from sensors on the aeroplane and the ground.

Boeing will use the data to prove aircraft noise prediction processes and the potential of aircraft designs in reducing sound, as well as landing gear.



Etihad Aviation Group chief executive officer Tony Douglas said: “This is the latest programme under Etihad’s industry-leading strategic partnership with Boeing, focusing on innovating real-world solutions to the key sustainability challenges facing the aviation industry.

“The ecoDemonstrator programme is founded on innovation and sustainability — and these are core values for Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“Etihad and Boeing see a great opportunity to collaborate and share knowledge to minimise the impact of aviation on the environment.”

Using commercial aircraft, the ecoDemonstrator programme tests technologies for safe and sustainable aviation.

The 2020 programme will start testing in August. Flight tests will be conducted using a blend of sustainable fuel and are expected to take place for four weeks.

Etihad will take the delivery of the aircraft being used for testing later this year.