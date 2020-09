Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Transport Canada has successfully completed the validation testing activities of updated Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The flight test evaluations were conducted on 26-27 August in US airspace using the Boeing test aircraft.

Canada Transport Minister Marc Garneau said: “The Government of Canada remains committed to keeping Canadians, the travelling public, and the transportation system safe and secure.

“Transport Canada continues to work extensively with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and civil aviation authorities in Europe and Brazil throughout the validation process of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

“Transport Canada will not lift the flight restrictions on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 until the department is fully satisfied that all safety concerns have been addressed by the manufacturer and the FAA, and that enhanced flight crew procedures and training are in place.”



In addition to Canada, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also revealed plans to commence flight tests for grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 7 September.

Boeing 737 MAX was grounded since March last year following two fatal crashes Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Earlier this month, the FAA proposed four design changes to address the unsafe condition of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

In a separate development, eight of its 787 Dreamliner jets were grounded by some airlines after the company found problem in the fuselage of some aircraft, reported The Air Current.

Boeing spokesman Peter Pedraza was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected airplanes to notify them of the situation and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired.”