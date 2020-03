Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Lufthansa has significantly reduced its regular operations that have effectively grounded 150 aircraft.

The German airline revised its operations in a response to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak that has affected 84 countries.

A Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters: “We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances.”



The company has a total fleet of 770 aircraft.

It has decided to ground 25 long-haul aircraft and 125 short-haul and medium-haul aircraft, a move that cuts the airline’s capacity by nearly one-fifth.

Earlier this week, Lufthansa extended the suspension of air services to China and Iran until 24 April and 30 April respectively. The airline’s flights to northern Italy were also reduced.

In addition, Lufthansa has suspended the recruitment process.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Covid-19 outbreak will reduce global airline revenues by around $4bn-$5bn.

The Lufthansa Group also owns Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services segments.

With global operations, the group generated revenues of €35.84bn in the financial year 2018. It is due to report its earnings later this month.

In January, Lufthansa selected Google Cloud to develop a platform that will help create stable flight plans and improve operations.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to more than 3,200. The number of confirmed cases rose to 95,000.