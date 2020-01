German flag carrier Lufthansa has selected Google Cloud as a strategic partner to enhance its operations.

Under this partnership, the two companies will develop a platform that will help make stable flight plans.

To achieve this, Lufthansa will use Google Cloud’s infrastructure and machine-learning capabilities to integrate previously disparate systems and data into a single platform.

The new platform will consider factors such as monitoring aircraft rotation, aircraft maintenance, crew assignment and provide recommendations on passenger punctuality, on-time flights and flight plan adherence.

Lufthansa Group executive board member Dr Detlef Kayser said: “By combining Google Cloud’s technology with Lufthansa Group’s operational expertise, we are driving the digitisation of our operation even further.



“This will enable us to identify possible flight irregularities even earlier and implement countermeasures at an early stage.”

Teams of developers and engineers from both companies will engage in developing and testing the platform.

The platform will be tested in Zurich with SWISS.

Additionally, an on-site team from Google Cloud will be available to assist Lufthansa Group’s operations and IT experts.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “We’re bringing the best of Lufthansa Group and Google Cloud together to solve airlines’ biggest challenges and positively impact the travel experience of the more than 145 million passengers that fly annually with them.”

In November last year, Deutsche Lufthansa faced a $6.4m civil penalty proposed by the US Department of Transportation’s (US DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).