British aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is planning to sell ITP Aero and other assets to raise at least £2bn.

ITP Aero is a Spanish aero-engine and gas turbine manufacturer established as a joint venture between Spain’s SENER and Rolls-Royce.

During the first half of 2020, the company reported a loss before tax of £5.4bn and revenue of £5.8bn, marking a 26% decrease.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced the launch of a new Earth observation satellite.

The Gaofen-9 (05) satellite lifted off aboard the Long March-2D carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China. It is now successfully orbited.



It followed the orbiting of Gaofen-9 (04) satellite earlier this month.

Ball Aerospace completed airborne science flights of two compact instruments built for Nasa’s Sustained Land Imaging (SLI) Technology development programme.

The SLI instruments are the Reduced Envelope Multispectral Imager – Airborne (REMI-AB) and the Compact Hyperspectral Prism Spectrometer – Airborne (CHPS-AB).

They were developed to show enhanced mission performance and enable flexible architecture for the Landsat programme.

Nasa Artemis I lunar mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket successfully completed first four Green Run tests for its 212ft-tall core stage.

During Test 4, an initial functional checkout of the main propulsion system components was conducted. It lasted for three weeks and involved the use of gaseous nitrogen and helium.

The test validated the command and control operability, including valve response and timing.

Autonomous industrial drone solutions provider Percepto said that its Percepto Sparrow drone features an American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)-compliant integral parachute.

The on-site autonomous drone became the first to have an ASTM 3322-18 standard-compliant parachute feature on the market.

The ASTM approval followed the successful completion of 50 test flights.

The Singapore Government was planning to set aside S$187m ($136m) to support the country’s aviation sector.

The funding boost will extend the support measures in the Stabilisation and Support Package and the Enhanced Aviation Support Package for the sector.

Measures announced under the previous budgets will expire on 31 October and the new allocation will extend the support from November to March 2021.

Abu Dhabi state defence and security entity Tawazun revealed plans to construct a satellite centre in Al Ain, UAE.

As part of the plans, it partnered with Airbus and the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) from UAE University, state news agency WAM reported.

The Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) Centre will facilitate components production and assembly, integration and testing of small-to-medium satellites.

Aerospace and spaceport development authority Space Florida announced a multimillion-dollar investment in US aircraft maker Aerion Supersonic.

Aerion Supersonic will leverage the financing to advance recruitment and develop its new Aerion Park design and production campus.

The site is located in Melbourne, Florida, US, and is powered by clean energy.

Nasa chose five Medium-Class Explorer proposals for concept studies of new space environment missions.

The missions will increase understanding of the Sun’s dynamics, its interaction with space and around Earth.

These studies will provide information to help protect astronauts, satellites and communications signals such as GPS – in space.

UAE’s global satellite operator Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) contracted Airbus to develop a next-generation mobile telecommunications system.

The Thuraya 4-NGS system is an enhancement of Thuraya’s L-band business.

The system will offer next-generation mobility solutions for all customer segments, including defence, government and enterprise across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East.