The Singapore Government has planned to set aside S$187m ($136m) to support the country’s aviation sector.

The funding boost will extend the support measures in the Stabilisation and Support Package and the Enhanced Aviation Support Package for the sector.

Measures announced under the previous budgets will expire on 31 October and the new allocation will extend the support from November this year to March 2021.

The extension of support was announced by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat for three key sectors, notably aerospace, aviation and tourism. It will offer further support for workers and jobs.

The measures are expected to bring cost relief for airlines, ground handlers, cargo agents and airport tenants. It will also enable local carriers to regain global air connectivity.



The government will also increase the temporary redeployment programme for workers in the aviation sector.

As of now, 500 aircrews have been redeployed to hospitals as Care Ambassadors.

Around 4,000 new jobs, including permanent roles, will be created in the healthcare sector alone, as well as more opportunities in other areas.

Heng Swee Keat said: “The measures that I have just announced provide support for workers in all sectors of our economy, aligned to the expected pace of recovery.”

As part of this announcement, the DPM will set aside S$320m ($234m) for tourism credits.

Last month, Singapore Airlines (SIA) raised S$750m ($541m) in funding as part of its efforts to enhance liquidity amid the Covid-19 crisis.