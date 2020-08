Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Autonomous industrial drone solutions provider Percepto said that its Percepto Sparrow drone features an American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) compliant integral parachute.

The on-site autonomous drone has become the first to have an ASTM 3322-18 standard compliant parachute feature on the market.

The ASTM approval follows the successful completion of 50 test flights.

Percepto chief engineering officer and co-founder Raviv Raz said: “ASTM compliance for the Percepto Sparrow parachute marks the pinnacle of its sophisticated safety features, further underlining its popularity as the most widely deployed drone-in-a-box on the market.

“Our customers operating major energy, mining and industrial sites can utilise the drone for critical missions knowing that their employees and infrastructure are safe even in the most challenging weather conditions.”



The all-weather parachute is seamlessly integrated onto the drone with a safe mechanical launch.

Percepto’s parachute is equipped with an integrated and independent power source that enables it to launch in potential failure circumstances such as battery or motor failure, or other unforeseen errors.

It is also compliant with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

Additionally, the drone cleared Level 5 hurricane testing at the Florida International University Wall of Wind last month.

It can endure wind speeds of up to 150mph and land in high winds and snow.

