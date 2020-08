Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace and spaceport development authority Space Florida has announced a multimillion-dollar investment in US aircraft maker Aerion Supersonic.

Aerion Supersonic will leverage the financing to advance recruitment and develop its new Aerion Park design and production campus.

The site is located in Melbourne, Florida, and powered by clean energy.

Aerion Park will feature a new global headquarters and integrated campus, as well as support research, design, production for Aerion’s supersonic aircraft.

The multi-year investment project is expected to create at least 675 jobs for scientists, designers, engineers and aircraft builders in Florida by 2026.



Space Florida president and CEO Frank DiBello said: “This is a truly transformational project for Florida that changes the game both for high-speed air transportation, as well as advanced aerospace manufacturing in the state.

“The decision to locate design, engineering and manufacturing of this technologically advanced supersonic flight vehicle here in Florida is a testament to the growing strength and global recognition of the importance of Florida as a world-leading aerospace state.

“Space Florida is pleased to have provided financing, structure and development assistance to this project.”

Aerion will commence construction of the new campus later this year.

The company has also planned to start production of its 100% synthetic fuel-powered AS2 supersonic business jet in 2023.

Last December, Aerion Supersonic selected GKN Aerospace to support the preliminary design phase of AS2 supersonic business jet.