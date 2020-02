Switzerland flag carrier Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has received its first Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

This is the first of 25 A320neo family aircraft that Airbus will deliver to SWISS under the order placed on 17 September 2014.

The remaining aircraft, which comprises 16 A320neo and eight A321-200neo units, will be delivered by the end of 2024.

SWISS is a member-airline of Lufthansa Group and is acquiring A320neo aircraft as part of its modernisation strategy.

Pratt & Whitney chief customer officer Rick Deurloo said: “We’re thrilled that SWISS has decided to add additional GTF-powered aircraft to its fleet with the A320neo.



“Pratt & Whitney truly values the confidence that SWISS has placed in the clean, fuel-efficient geared fan technology of the GTF engine, and we look forward to supporting their fleet for many years to come.”

Under the EngineWise Protect service agreement, Pratt & Whitney will also provide SWISS with engine maintenance.

The GTF engine, which entered into service in early 2016, lowers fuel consumption by 16%, nitrogen oxide emissions by 50% and noise level by 75%.

SWISS CEO Thomas Klühr said: “Thanks to their innovative GTF engines, the Airbus A320neo family aircraft will make a major contribution to SWISS’ environmental efficiency while providing our passengers a quieter trip.”

The A320 family portfolio includes the A318, A319neo, A320neo and A321neo.

Launched in 2010, the A320neo family has so far secured more than 7,300 orders from over 110 customers.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s national flag carrier Korean Air selected Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine to power its 50 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are expected to be delivered in 2021.