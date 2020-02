South Korea’s national flag carrier Korean Air has selected Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine to power its 50 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Since entering operations in 2016, the GTF engine has shown reduced fuel burn and nitrogen oxide emissions by 16% and 50%, respectively, compared with the regulatory standard. Noise emission is also reduced by 75%.

Korean Air executive vice-president and chief operations officer Soo-Keun Lee said: “We look forward to continued efficiency, fuel savings and environmental benefits of these latest A321neo aircraft powered by the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine.

“Joining the GTF MRO network is a significant milestone that will allow Korean Air to enhance its MRO capability.”



In addition to this contract, the two sides have entered negotiations that will see Korean Air’s maintenance and engineering division join Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM GTF MRO network.

The carrier has ten Airbus Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered A220-300 aircraft.

It also owns a fleet 18 777s, six 747s, and 29 A330s, all of which are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

Pratt & Whitney chief commercial officer Rick Deurloo said: “Pratt & Whitney has shared a long-standing relationship and history with Korean Air dating back to the late 1960s and we are honoured to power their next-generation fleet.

“We appreciate Korean Air’s continued confidence in Pratt & Whitney and we remain committed to supporting their fleet for many years to come.”

In November 2019, Indian low-cost carrier GoAir selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 72 A320neo family aircraft.