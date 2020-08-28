Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Polish Government has decided to ban flights from 46 countries from 2 September as the country sees an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The ban is being reintroduced to help implement measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, Reuters reported citing a draft regulation.

France, Spain, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, the US, Israel, Mexico and Brazil are among the affected countries.



The regulation was quoted by Reuters as saying: “Due to the threat of spreading SARS CoV-2 virus infections, it is necessary to exercise the right to introduce air traffic bans in order to minimise the threat to public health.”

In March, Poland closed its borders and suspended flights in the fight against the virus.

On 1 July, flag carrier LOT Polish Airlines resumed its first regular international passenger flights since the suspension.

Meanwhile, results from a new study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested for ‘stringent global regulations for the prevention of’ transmission of Covid-19 on an aircraft.

Published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, the study revealed evidence of virus spread on an evacuation flight from Italy to South Korea in March.

Several airlines are using electrostatic disinfectants, anti-microbial spray and other procedures to clean aircraft cabins to safeguard their staff and passengers amid the pandemic.

Recently, Boeing was reportedly said to be working on a handheld wand to sanitise cockpits and cabins.