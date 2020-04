Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Delta Air Lines’ wholly owned subsidiary Delta Flight Products will manufacture face shields for hospital workers amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

It has partnered with a non-profit affiliate of Georgia Institute of Technology Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI) for the initiative.

As part of this partnership, Delta Flight Products will produce the equipment leveraging materials and designs provided by GCMI in its facilities.



The company will deliver an order of 2,000 shields to aid workers in New York today.

An additional 4,000 will be delivered to Atlanta-area hospitals in the coming days.

Delta Flight Products president Rick Salanitri said: “Our entire team is rallying around this effort – it’s a meaningful way we can show our support for the health care workers working around the clock to protect us.

“Georgia Tech and GCMI have been an incredible partner and we are proud to help carry out the vision of so many leading medical innovators to supply desperately needed personal protective equipment.”

Additionally, GCMI’s design and prescribed fabrication process will be evaluated at Delta Flight Products that is acting as an initial manufacturing site.

It is also exploring to expand its face shield production in the next few weeks.

Last month, Delta Air Lines decided to ground nearly 600 aircraft and reduce its flying capacity by more than 70% as passenger operations have collapsed globally due to the pandemic.

