Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has successfully completed another test flight of its New Shepard rocket as it prepares to fly astronauts.

Dubbed as NS-15, the mission is Blue Origin’s 15th consecutive mission to space and back. It served as a verification step for the vehicle and operations prior to the first crewed flight.

The five-storey-tall New Shepard rocket was launched onto a suborbital trajectory with an attached capsule from Launch Site One in west Texas, US.

Following the lift-off, the crew capsule reached an altitude of 347,574ft above ground level (AGL) before returning to Earth after roughly ten minutes. The booster reached 347,193ft altitude AGL.

Blue Origin said that the maximum ascent velocity was 2,234mph.



Prior to the launch, the company personnel acted as stand-in astronauts and entered the capsule to conduct a series of simulations. Personnel also rehearsed astronaut movements and operations for future flights with customers onboard within the capsule.

Some of the tests include a communications check with the Capsule Communicator (CAPCOM), capsule entering and exiting procedures, and pre-launch preparations.

The personnel also practised post-flight procedures, opening the hatch, and capsule exiting after the landing of the crew capsule.

During the flight, Mannequin Skywalker, along with more than 25,000 postcards on behalf of Blue Origin founded the non-profit Club for the Future inside the capsule.

In January, the company conducted the NS-14 test flight with capsule upgrades such as speakers in the cabin with a microphone and a push-to-talk button at each seat.