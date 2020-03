Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

American Airlines has decided to reduce the number of international flights from the US by 75%, in response to ongoing travel restrictions and a drop in flight demand due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The carrier will trim its capacity by 75% through to 1 May.

However, it will continue to offer short-haul international flight services to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain South American markets.



American Airlines will also continue to operate one flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to London, and one flight from Miami to London every day.

It will also operate three flights a week from Dallas-Fort Worth to Tokyo, Japan.

The carrier is also anticipating a 20% hit in its domestic capacity next month compared with last year. In May, the domestic operations are expected to be reduced by 30% on a year-over-year basis.

The decision comes at a time when the pandemic has affected more than 134 countries.

In the US, around 3,774 people are confirmed to have been affected by Covid-19. The death toll in the country also increased to 69.

The virus is responsible for 6,500 fatalities worldwide.

One of the major US-based carriers, American Airlines usually operates 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations.

Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation recently signed an agreement to lease 22 new Boeing 787-8 aircraft to American Airlines.

Powered by General Electric GEnx engines, the 787-8 aircraft is a smaller variant of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.