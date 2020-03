BOC Aviation has signed an agreement to lease 22 new Boeing 787-8 aircraft to US-based carrier American Airlines.

This transaction represents BOC Aviation’s largest lease commitment to an airline.

A smaller variant of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the 787-8 aircraft are powered by General Electric GEnx engines.

As agreed, the aeroplanes will be delivered this year and in 2021.

BOC Aviation managing director and CEO Robert Martin said: “This incremental investment in 22 new Boeing 787-8 aircraft also speaks to the strength of our balance sheet and our capacity to provide innovative financing solutions for our global customer base.



“With this transaction, we have now purchased or committed to purchase more than 390 Boeing aircraft, and we are pleased to expand on our longstanding relationship with Boeing and GE.”

One of the largest aircraft operating leasing company, BOC Aviation has leased its aeroplanes to 93 airlines worldwide in 41 countries and regions. As of 31 December last year, the lessor had a fleet of 523 aircraft owned, managed or on-order.

Commenting on the deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal said: “We want to thank American Airlines again for deepening their commitment to the 787 Dreamliner programme.

“Their repeat order in 2018 continues to be a powerful endorsement of the airplane’s superior fuel efficiency and passenger appeal.”

American Airlines is one of the world’s largest carriers, providing an average of 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries.

In November 2019, the company implemented IBS Software’s iCargo management platform to modernise its global cargo operations.