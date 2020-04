Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Aerospace and defence company Boeing will restart all commercial aircraft production in the Puget Sound region from next week.

Production will resume in a phased manner with enhanced employee health and safety procedures in place.

Earlier this month, Boeing extended the temporary suspension of its operations at Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites in the US until further notice to support efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).



The company is taking extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures across all of its sites to protect people from the infection.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO and Pacific North-West senior executive Stan Deal said: “The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority.

“This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.”

As part of this decision, around 27,000 people working on the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programmes will return to production.

Additionally, the 737 programme will recommence work to restart production of the 737 MAX aircraft.

Employees for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on 20 April, with most returning to work by 21 April.

The 787 programme employees will return for work as early as third shift 23 April, with the majority to resume work by 24 April.

Meanwhile, operations at Boeing South Carolina continue to remain suspended.

