Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Aerospace and defence company Boeing has extended the temporary suspension of its operations at Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites in the US as the coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads.

The company said that production will not be carried out at these sites until further notice.

The decision follows after continuous monitoring of the evolution of the outbreak and assessment on various issues, including the health and safety of employees in the US state of Washington.



It also is based on additional recommendations from government health authorities and the reliability of the supply chain.

Health and safety measures for the employees, including new visual cues, repeated and thorough cleaning of work and common areas and regular shift changes, will continue.

Does civil aviation need nationalisation to survive? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Boeing commercial airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal said: “The health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities is our shared priority.

“We will take this time to continue to listen to our incredible team and assess applicable government direction, the spread of the coronavirus in the community and the reliability of our suppliers to ensure we are ready for a safe and orderly return to operations.”

Puget Sound area and Moses Lake employees have been asked to continue working from home where possible.

Last month, Boeing announced certain actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including the suspension of its dividend and extending of its share repurchasing decision until further notice.

The company also called for a minimum of $60bn in government funding for the US aerospace manufacturing industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 1,214,487 while the death toll has reached 65,605.