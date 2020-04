Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

The UK Government’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office has established a partnership with airlines to bring home stranded British tourists due to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Several UK travellers are currently stranded overseas after many countries imposed travel restrictions and closed borders to limit infections.

In a memorandum of understanding (MoU) negotiated by the Foreign Secretary and Transport Secretary, various airlines such as Virgin, EasyJet, Jet2 and Titan Airways have signed the agreement.



Flag carrier British Airways has also announced willingness to join the initiative and more airlines are expected to be added to the list.

The government is adopting a twin-track approach while executing the initiative.

Does civil aviation need nationalisation to survive? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Airlines will offer passengers with alternatives such as changing their pre-booked tickets between carriers if possible and keeping them updated with the latest information as the situation evolves.

On the other hand, the government will invest £75m financial support to enable and prioritise special charter flights where there are no commercial routes.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is a worrying time for many British citizens travelling abroad. We’ve already worked with airlines and governments to enable hundreds of thousands to return home on commercial flights, and we will keep as many of those options open as possible.

“Where commercial flights are not possible, we will build on the earlier charter flights we organised back from China, Japan, Cuba, Ghana and Peru.

“The arrangements agreed today will provide a clearer basis to organise special charter flights where Britons find themselves stranded. Our priority will always be the most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, charter flights to Ghana and Tunisia are already in operation and will add more services to countries such as India and South Africa.

The number of infected people from Covid-19 has reached 736,944 globally, while the death toll of the outbreak has exceeded 35,000.

Confirmed cases in the UK reached 22,454 with 1,408 deaths recorded.