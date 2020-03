Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Aerospace company Airbus has suspended all non-essential activities in Spain until 9 April to support efforts to restrict the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision follows after the Spanish Government’s announcement on 29 March to implement new measures to fight Covid-19. These measures will come into effect starting 30 March and run through 9 April.

All essential activities at Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters and Defence and Space areas will remain unaffected by the announcement.



Some of the activities required to support functions such as security, information technology, and engineering will continue.

These will operate under the stringent health and safety measures already put in place by the company.

Does civil aviation need nationalisation to survive? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Other non-crucial activities in the aforementioned areas in the country will be terminated until 9 April.

All employees, whose works are not related with production and assembly activities, can work from home to keep the business running.

Airbus said in a statement: “As a leading company, Airbus needs to retain its ability to support the global crisis efforts, support customers, suppliers and continue to bring its essential contribution to society.”

In a separate development, Airbus has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver face masks.

The new service will support health systems in France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

Airbus is converting an A330-200 into a Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

The aircraft departed from Airbus’ Getafe site near Madrid (Spain) on 26 March and arrived at Airbus site in Tianjin (China) the next day.

It returned to Spain with more than four million face masks on 28 March.

Airbus’ A330-800 and A400M aircraft have recently operated from Europe and China to donate thousands of face masks to European hospitals and public services.