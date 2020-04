Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Ultra-low-cost carrier Volaris has reduced capacity as Mexico declares health emergency amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The decision is in line with the announcement released by the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Government of the United Mexican States, acting through the General Health Council (Consejo de Salubridad General (GHC)).

The Declaration of Emergency will be in effect until the end of this month.



As a result of the decree and other health security measures, all non-essential activities in the public, private and social sector will be terminated with immediate effect.

This will severely disrupt passenger air transportation demand as the public has been urged to stay at home to preserve their health.

In light of the development, the carrier has reduced its capacity by available seat miles (ASMs) for this month to approximately 80% of total operation compared with the original schedule.

The capacity reduction is in addition to what Volaris had advised on 24 March. The airline serves Mexico, the US and Central America.

The company will continuously monitor the situation and provide updates on further capacity, governmental travel restrictions or other liquidity preserving measures.

Last month, US carrier Alaska Airlines also revealed plans to reduce operations across the US and beyond. The operator plans to cut operations for April and May by approximately 70%.

