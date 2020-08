Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic has unveiled an initial design concept of its high-speed aircraft.

The unveiling follows as Virgin Galactic concluded its Mission Concept Review (MCR) programme milestone.

Virgin Galactic will now work with the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Centre for Emerging Concepts and Innovation to outline a certification framework.

As part of the unveiling, the company also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce for the development of the engine propulsion technology for high-speed commercial aircraft.

Virgin Galactic chief space officer George Whitesides said: “We are excited to complete the Mission Concept Review and unveil this initial design concept of a high-speed aircraft, which we envision as blending safe and reliable commercial travel with an unrivalled customer experience.



“We are pleased to collaborate with the innovative team at Rolls-Royce as we strive to develop sustainable, cutting-edge propulsion systems for the aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with the FAA to ensure our designs can make a practical impact from the start.

“We have made great progress so far and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high-speed travel.”

The sustainable aircraft will be designed to use existing airport infrastructure and ferry nine to 19 people at an altitude exceeding 60,000ft.

Virgin Galactic recently reportedly unveiled the cabin interior and new seats of its VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo (SS2) vehicle.

Last week, aerospace company Boom Supersonic and Rolls-Royce entered an engagement agreement to identify Rolls-Royce’s suitable propulsion system for Boom’s flagship Overture airframe.