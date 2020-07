Aerospace company Virgin Galactic has reportedly unveiled the cabin interior and new seats of its VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo (SS2) vehicle.

Revealed through a virtual tour, the spaceliner’s cabin offers new custom seats and a ‘space mirror’. It also features six teal-coloured seats and has 12 circular windows, as well as five other windows.

Virgin Galactic is part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

In a statement, Branson was quoted by Space.com as saying: “When we created Virgin Galactic, we started with what we believed would be optimal customer experience and then built the spaceship around it.

“We will continue with that ethos as we expand our fleet, build our operations and underpin Virgin Galactic’s position as the spaceline for Earth.



“This cabin has been designed specifically to allow thousands of people like you and me to achieve the dream of spaceflight safely — and that is incredibly exciting.”

The plane will take off on a custom-built, four-engine, dual-fuselage jet aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, from Virgin Galactic’s spaceport in New Mexico.

WhiteKnightTwo is designed to carry SS2 up to an altitude of 50,000ft, from which the vehicle will blast up to suborbital space.

Passengers signing up for the VSS Unity have paid $250,000 for a ticket.

As of now, 600 customers have booked seats to fly, with at least a further 400 expressing interest, Reuters reported.

Virgin Galactic chief space officer George Whitesides was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We have amazing seats that will be tailored to each person and that move during the flight to maximise people’s comfort.”

In May, Virgin Galactic conducted the first test flight of the SS2 from Spaceport America in New Mexico.