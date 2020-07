Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace company Boom Supersonic and aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce have entered an engagement agreement on a supersonic engine programme.

As part of this collaboration, teams from both companies will work to identify Rolls-Royce’s suitable propulsion system for Boom’s flagship Overture airframe.

The teams will also investigate certain key aspects of the propulsion system, including the adaptability of the existing engine architecture for supersonic flight.

The collaboration will not affect Boom’s internal team in the development of airframe configuration.

Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl said: “We’ve had a series of valuable collaborations and co-locations with Rolls-Royce over the past years to lay the groundwork for this next phase of development.



“We look forward to building on the progress and rapport that we’ve already built with our collaboration as we work to refine Overture’s design and bring sustainable supersonic transport to passenger travel.”

Boom and Rolls-Royce expect significant progress in finalising Overture’s aircraft configuration and propulsion system through this collaboration.

In line with their commitment to sustainability, the companies will work together to address the same in their designing and operations of Overture.

In February, Boom Supersonic committed to making its XB-1 test programme fully carbon neutral.

Rolls-Royce strategy director Simon Carlisle said: “We share a strong interest in supersonic flight and in sustainability strategies for aviation with Boom.

“We’re now building on our valuable experience in this space, as well as our previous work together, to further match and refine our engine technology for Boom’s Overture.”

Earlier this month, Boom Supersonic revealed plans to host a virtual rollout event for its supersonic XB-1 demonstrator on 7 October to offer a first look at the complete aircraft.