US carrier United Airlines has been chosen to serve as the official airline for the 2020 presidential debates.

Selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), United will transport 65 CPD staff and crew to all the four debates starting 29 September.

CPD executive director Janet Brown said: “The CPD is deeply grateful to United Airlines for generously supporting the health and safety of the crew that will produce the debates.

“The United States’ presidential debates are each watched by a global audience of more than 100 million.

“The CPD is responsible for four debates in three weeks —United’s contribution to the well-being of the production team helps ensure these important voter education events take place.”



As a Health Security Advisor to the CPD, Cleveland Clinic and United have collaborated to deliver health and safety protocols guidance.

The carrier will also be carrying medical professionals from Cleveland Clinic who will be on-site for the debates.

United Airlines president Brett Hart said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve overhauled our cleaning measures through a programme we call United CleanPlus and we’re proud that the CPD has placed their trust in United to safely fly their people across the country to each of the four debate sites this year.”

Earlier this month, United Airlines reportedly planned to furlough 16,370 employees to deal with the impact brought by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.