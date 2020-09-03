Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US carrier United Airlines has reportedly planned to furlough 16,370 employees to deal with the impact brought by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The announcement could take effect when the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) expires on 1 October. United has nearly 92,000 employees.

The planned involuntary cuts will affect 6,920 flight attendants, 2,850 pilots, 1,400 management jobs, 2,010 mechanics and 2,260 in airport operations, among others, reported CNBC.



A United employee memo was quoted by CNBC as saying: “The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly.”

Last month, the carrier warned that as many as 36,000 could be at risk once the US PSP ended.

In July, United Airlines pilots reach agreement on early separation and furlough reduction programmes.

The agreements comprise voluntary furlough and company leave of absence programmes, as well as a voluntary separation leave initiative.

Last week, American Airlines revealed plans to cut 19,000 employees in October when federal aid ends.

During the same time, Delta Air Lines also unveiled plans to furlough 1,941 of its pilots in October.

Several airlines are urging US Congress to extend the CARES Act into 31 March 2021.