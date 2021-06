Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US carrier United Airlines has ordered a total of 270 aircraft worth more than $30bn at list prices from Airbus and Boeing.

The aircraft position the carrier for growth as it prepares for the post-pandemic air travel demand. The order also aligns with its ‘United Next’ initiative.

United will purchase an additional 200 737 MAX aircraft, including 150 of the 737-10 variant, along with 50 of the 737-8 variant that serves the single-aisle market. It is the launch customer for the 737-10.

With the latest agreement, United has a total of 380 aircraft of the fuel-efficient, single-aisle family in its order book.

In 2017, the carrier converted its 100 737-9 orders to the larger 737-10, which can carry up to 230 passengers.



The 737 MAX family improves environmental footprints by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14% compared with the aircraft it replaces.

United CEO Scott Kirby said: “By adding and upgrading this many aircraft so quickly with our new signature interiors, we’ll combine friendly, helpful service with the best experience in the sky, all across our premier global network.

“At the same time, this move underscores the critical role United plays in fuelling the broader US economy – we expect the addition of these new aircraft will have a significant economic impact on the communities we serve in terms of job creation, traveller spending and the shipping of goods and services.”

United has also ordered 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which has the lowest CO₂ emissions per seat in its class.

The aircraft will help the carrier in its commitment to become carbon emissions-free by 2050.

In addition to the existing orders of 50 A321XLR aircraft, United now has a total of 120 A321 aircraft in its order book.