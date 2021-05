Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing has secured approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a fix of an electrical issue affecting several 737 MAX aircraft.

Last month, Boeing warned that some of its 737 MAX aircraft could have a possible electrical problem.

This problem led to 109 jet’s temporary grounding by several US airlines.

Boeing was quoted by Reuters as saying: “After gaining final approvals from the FAA, we have issued service bulletins for the affected fleet. We are also completing the work as we prepare to resume deliveries.”

Last week, a Boeing spokeswoman reportedly said that it would work with the affected airlines to complete the repairs while it prepares to resume deliveries.



The electrical issue comes several months after the FAA cleared to resume operation of the aircraft for passenger service in November 2020.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded for nearly two months following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

However, the manufacturer clarified that the electrical problem is not related to the issues that caused the two crashes.

Both United Airlines and American Airlines expect their affected 737 Max jets to return to service in the coming days.

Earlier this year, Boeing announced that it restarted delivery of its 787 Dreamliner following a five-month suspension amid ongoing inspection on the aircraft’s deck windows.