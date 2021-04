Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing has warned that some of its 737 MAX aircraft could have a possible electrical issue, prompting several US airlines to temporarily suspend the use of the jet.

The new problem comes at a time when the aircraft was approved to return to service just a few months ago after remaining grounded for nearly two years following two fatal crashes in March 2019.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max to resume operations in November last year, with European and other market regulators following suit.

In a statement, the company said that it has ‘recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations. The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system’.

Boeing added: “We are working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue. We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions.”



Meanwhile, the FAA said it was notified by Boeing of a manufacturing issue affecting the backup power control unit’s operation.

The agency said that it ‘is in contact with the airlines and the manufacturer and will ensure the issue is addressed’.

Late last month, Boeing restarted delivery of its 787 Dreamliner after a five-month suspension amid ongoing inspection on the aircraft’s deck windows.