Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air has reported that its passenger traffic dropped by 90.4% in July compared with the same period last year.

Last month, Norwegian Air flew a total of 356,093 passengers, which is three times more compared with June.

During July, it operated 20 aircraft mostly in Norway and selected destinations in Europe.

Norwegian Air said: “The company announced its ramp-up in June and is gradually adjusting its production to meet customer demand.

“Although customer demand has increased compared to the almost non-existent levels in April, May and June, the market situation remains challenging.



“Norwegian will continue to evaluate demand, travel advice and infection control measures while adjusting its network accordingly.”

The carrier initially restricted its operations to domestic flights in Norway during Covid-19. The airline’s transatlantic business is still suspended.

In a separate development, the carrier appointed Tor-Arne Fosser as its executive vice-president (EVP) Airline Ecosystem.

Fosser is currently serving as chief marketing officer for Telenor Denmark and will join Norwegian from 1 October.

In June, Norwegian Air issued a notice of termination to Boeing relating to orders for 97 aircraft, including 92 737 MAX jets and five 787 Dreamliners.

UK carrier Virgin Atlantic recently filed for Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy protection, which allows a foreign debtor to protect assets in this country.