Oslo-based low-cost carrier Norwegian Air has issued a notice of termination to Boeing relating to orders for 97 aircraft.

The purchase agreements were signed for 92 737 MAX jets and five 787 Dreamliners. The orders also included the GoldCare service agreements for both aircraft.

Additionally, the airline plans to seek payment from the US plane maker for the company’s losses due to the grounding of the 737 MAX and problems with the 787’s engine.

Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft has been grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Norwegian Air was quoted as saying: “Norwegian has in addition filed a legal claim seeking the return of pre-delivery payments related to the aircraft and compensation for the company’s losses related to the grounding of the 737 MAX and engine issues on the 787.”



Norwegian has not yet provided any information on how much it plans to legally claim.

Pilots and test crew members from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing recently started the three-day test campaign for 737 MAX aircraft.

Earlier this month, multinational travel and tourism company TUI and Boeing signed a compensation deal, which includes costs sustained due to the grounding and credit for future aircraft orders related to 737 MAX grounding.

In April, a lawsuit was filed against Boeing by aviation leasing and finance company ALAFCO over a breach involving 737 contract.