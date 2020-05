Technology firm Jacobs has secured a contract from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for architect and engineering design services.

As part of this contract, the company will support the FAA in upgrading and sustaining more than 13,000 facilities nationwide.

The facilities support the National Air Space (NAS) and the services will enable safe and efficient flying. The FAA’s Air Traffic Control Facilities and Engineering Services group operated the NAS infrastructure.

The $166m, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a duration of nine years.

It includes a five-year base period and two two-year option periods.



NAS infrastructure includes air route traffic control centres, airport traffic control towers, terminal radar approach control facilities.

It also includes unstaffed structures, including FAA-owned, operated or sponsored radar towers and other facilities.

Jacobs federal and environmental solutions senior vice-president and general manager Tim Byers said: “We’ve stood firmly with the FAA delivering on their mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world for 26 years under our continuous succession of FAA architect and engineering services contracts.

“Jacobs and the FAA share the same commitment to safety, a contributing factor to our successful, enduring relationship.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Jacobs has helped FAA with nearly three million technical service hours.

In a statement, the company said that it supported ‘the FAA’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernisation programme’.

For this, Jacobs has ‘designed new, greenfield mission-critical facilities’ in the last two years.

Earlier this month, Jacobs secured a two-year contract extension to Johnson Space Centre Engineering, Technology and Science (JETS) with a potential value of $478.40m.