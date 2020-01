Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

The Governments of Italy and Israel have suspended all incoming flights from China to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 213 and infected 9,776 people in 23 countries.

In a press conference, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that Health Minister Roberto Speranza issued an order to close the air traffic between Italy and China.

On 30 January, Italy confirmed its first cases of the virus in two Chinese tourists who came to Rome from Milan.



The hotel room where the tourists were staying has been closed off while the remaining tourists from the tour groups are being tested for the virus.

The Health Ministry of Israel has also banned flights from China from landing in the country’s airports.

Additionally, the country’s flag carrier airline company El Al Israel Airlines has also cancelled all Beijing flights until 25 March. However, the airline continues to operate flights to Hong Kong.

Israel has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus so far.

The UK and the US are among the many countries that have asked their citizens to not undertake unimportant travel to China.

Many airlines, including British Airways and United Airlines, have cancelled their flights to China to limit the spread of the virus.

An emergency committee by the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Russia has closed its 4,209km-long border with China and is yet to make a decision regarding air traffic between the countries.

Earlier this week, the US extended coronavirus screening to 20 airports that serve around 90% of all incoming passengers from China.