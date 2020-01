Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Many airlines have cancelled their flights to China to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which was first reported in the city of Wuhan last month, has so far killed 132 and infected around 5,974 people.

British Airways has cancelled all its flights to mainland China and stopped the bookings to Beijing and Shanghai from London until March.

American airline company United Airlines has also cancelled some of its China-bound flights effective from 1 February.



The airline cited a significant drop in the demand for flights to the country as people fear the spread of the virus. It has also issued a travel waiver for all unflown flights to China and Hong Kong.

Air Canada will also cancel the majority of flights to China and urged passengers to accordingly alter their travel plans.

American Airlines and Delta are waiving cancellation and change fees for people who do not wish to continue with their plans to China.

Other carriers that have cancelled flights to China include Air Seoul, Eva Airways Corp, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair and Lufthansa.

These measures also aim to prevent airline staff from getting infected by the virus.

In other news, the US White House is holding meetings to study the spread of the coronavirus and is considering a temporary flight ban to China. The decision will be based on the health data available at that time.

Earlier this week, the US extended coronavirus screening to 20 airports that handle almost all incoming passengers from China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the authorities are restricting travel with mainland China.