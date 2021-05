Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Dassault Aviation has formally launched its new high-speed, ultra-long-range business jet design, the Falcon 10X, during a digital ceremony at Le Bourget airport in Paris, France.

Planned to enter service at the end of 2025, the Falcon 10X features a larger cabin cross-section, new fuselage with extra-large windows, next-generation Digital Flight Control System, a filtration system and a range of 7,500nm.

The twin-engine Falcon 10X is designed to conduct non-stop flights at a top speed of Mach 0.925.

Once operational, the aircraft will be deployed to serve destinations such as New York, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Santiago.

Dassault chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “The Falcon 10X will offer an unrivalled passenger experience over both short and long-duration flights, along with breakthrough safety features from Dassault’s frontline fighter technology.



“We have optimised every aspect of the aircraft with the passenger in mind and established a new level of capability for ultra-long-range aircraft.”

The company has picked Rolls-Royce’s newest advanced engine, Pearl 10X, to power the Falcon 10X. The engine can deliver more than 18,000lb of thrust.

Rolls-Royce is developing the Pearl 10X at its Centre of Excellence for Business Aviation Engines in Dahlewitz, Germany.

The engine is currently being subjected to a comprehensive test programme to evaluate its capability to operate on 100% sustainable aviation fuels.

A key feature of the engine is the 3D-printed combustor tiles, which are made using an advanced additive layer manufacturing process.

The Pearl 10X offers a 5% higher efficiency when compared with Rolls-Royce’s last generation of business aviation engines.

Rolls-Royce civil aerospace president Chris Cholerton said: “Today marks the start of a successful partnership and, with our pioneering Pearl 10X engine and leading customer service, I look forward to supporting Dassault as they continue to impress their customers in the ultra-long-range corporate jet market.”