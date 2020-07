Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace and defence company Boeing has received service orders and agreements for its supply chain and digital solutions from various airlines.

The solutions will streamline customers’ asset and maintenance management, inventory and operating costs, as well as the availability of parts.

Boeing entered supply chain agreements with Alaska Airlines and Nippon Airways.

Under the consumable and expendable services agreement, Boeing will support Alaska’s fleet of 737 aeroplanes. The airline has also selected a Tailored Parts Package and Quick Engine Change kits.

For Nippon Airways, Boeing Global Services will be responsible for the installation of a 787-9 galley facility and delivery of ten Quick Engine Change kits.



Additionally, Xiamen Airlines, Japan Airlines, and All Nippon Airways have entered agreements to acquire the Optimised Maintenance Program for enhanced aircraft availability and maintenance.

The programme integrates advanced data analytics with Boeing’s engineering expertise.

Further, Chinese airlines such as Suparna Airlines, Zheijiang Loong Airlines, West Air, Guangxi Air, Urumqi Air, and Air Changan signed agreements for Boeing’s digital solutions.

Indian carrier Vistara also signed a multi-year agreement for Crew Pairing.

The digital solutions will help reduce costs across the fleet while improving situational awareness and operational efficiency for airline crew.

Boeing Global Services president and CEO Ted Colbert said: “As airlines and operators continue to respond to the current challenges facing the global air travel industry, our partners are moving forward, integrating creative solutions to continue connecting people around the world.

“Boeing is working closely with our customers around the world, delivering the customised solutions they need to improve operational efficiency, support their fleets, and reduce their costs.”