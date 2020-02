Collins Aerospace Systems and Lufthansa Technik have reached an A320neo aircraft nacelle maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) services licence agreement.

Under this agreement, Lufthansa Technik will receive information on technical and repair process from Collins Aerospace and right to use original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tooling, and rotable asset pools.

With this access, Lufthansa Technik will be able to support an entire range of A320neo nacelle MRO services.

Collins Aerospace Aerostructures president Marc Duvall said: “As a result of this agreement, A320neo operators now have access to multiple high-quality repair centre locations for nacelle MRO services.”

“The collaborative relationship between Lufthansa Technik and Collins Aerospace, which also includes the 787 and A350XWB nacelles, ensures a high standard of quality while meeting the demands of airlines with full confidence.”



As part of the licensing agreement, the partnership will also open Lufthansa Technik’s global MRO network to A320neo aircraft operators.

This expanded MRO network increases on-site repairs and helps decrease aircraft downtime and passenger delays, as well as airline transportation costs.

Lufthansa Technik Aircraft Systems / Airframe Related Components (ARC) head Michael Kirstein said: “In expanding Lufthansa Technik’s collaboration with Collins Aerospace, we are expanding the network of support to the growing A320neo customer base of over 100 airlines.

“Furthermore, this agreement is another milestone for Lufthansa Technik to offer its comprehensive repair and asset provision services on all new aircraft types.”

Collins Aerospace is the A320neo PW1100G nacelle OEM. There are currently more than 1,100 nacelles in service on the aircraft type.

In October 2019, the two sides entered a licensing and asset agreement, which makes Lufthansa Technik the MRO licensee for Collins Aerospace’s A380 aircraft main landing gear (MLG).

Last week, Collins Aerospace Systems also signed a five-year maintenance services contract with Japan Airlines (JAL) for Boeing 787 aircraft.