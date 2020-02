Aerospace and defence sector technology supplier Collins Aerospace Systems has entered an agreement to provide maintenance services for Japan Airlines’ (JAL) Boeing 787 aircraft.

Under the five-year contract, Collins Aerospace will offer its flight management solution FlightSense to the carrier’s 787.

Valued at approximately $200m, the deal includes air management and an electric power components service.

Collins Aerospace has also agreed to continue providing JAL with maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services at a reduced cost.

Collins Aerospace Power and Controls Aftermarket vice-president Ryan Hudson said: “Collins Aerospace is proud to provide Japan Airlines with comprehensive MRO support to help maximise the operational efficiency of their 787 fleet.



“Through our tailored FlightSense programme, we will work side-by-side with the airline to help ensure that their aircraft achieve optimal performance.”

The company will also continue to take care of the carrier’s in-house repair capabilities, including test equipment, technical support, and personalised reliability enhancement programmes.

With the latest agreement, the association between the two companies grows to a total of 51 aircraft through 2025.

In a separate development, Collins Aerospace has opened a new 10,000ft² facility in Singapore.

The new facility will offer inventory management and part availability leveraging advanced technologies such as automation, sensing, and machine learning technology.

In addition to generating more than 40 new jobs, the location will enhance the manufacturer’s additive manufacturing capabilities and techniques.

A unit of United Technologies, Collins Aerospace Systems secured a $320m contract to supply key subsystems support Nasa’s Orion spacecraft fleet last month.