Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

China has declared the Kuaizhou-1A rocket mission a failure during the launch of an optical remote sensing satellite for the Jilin-1 satellite constellation on 12 September.

As a result of this, the Jilin-1 Gaofen-02C satellite did not enter into the pre-set orbit, state-run Global Times reported.

The carrier rocket with the satellite onboard launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China.

The mission failure was caused due to an ‘abnormal performance’, however, the exact reasons are under investigation, according to China’s state media.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen-02C is designed for the transmission of high-resolution, large-width and high-speed data.



It is the result of a cooperation agreement between Chang Guang Satellite Technology and the People’s Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The new satellite will provide images and data for operations such as natural resource surveys, urban construction planning, ecological environmental monitoring, disaster prevention and more.

On 17 and 22 September, Gaofen-02D and Gaofen-02F satellites will be respectively launched for the Jilin-1 constellation.

Last week, China launched the second Gaofen 11 satellite onboard the Long March 4B carrier rocket on 7 September following a new experimental reusable space vehicle the previous week.

In August, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced the launch of the Gaofen-9 (05) satellite lifted off aboard the Long March-2D carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.