Aerospace company Boom Supersonic has unveiled the world’s first independently developed and fully assembled supersonic jet.

Named XB-1, the supersonic demonstrator is designed and developed by a team consisting of industry experts with support from major suppliers.

XB-1 will be put through a 100% carbon-neutral flight test programme and is expected to conduct its maiden flight next year.

Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl said: “Boom continues to make progress towards our founding mission, making the world dramatically more accessible.

“XB-1 is an important milestone towards the development of our commercial airliner, Overture, making sustainable supersonic flight mainstream and fostering human connection.”



The 71ft-long fuselage is designed for high-speed aerodynamic efficiency, while the airframe is made of carbon to maintain strength and rigidity.

According to Boom, the aircraft has a ‘high-efficiency civil supersonic engine intake ever tested’.

Additionally, the aircraft is powered with three J85-15 engines, designed by General Electric to provide more than 12,000lb of thrust.

It is also equipped with a high-resolution video camera and cockpit display to offer pilots a virtual view through the nose.

In July this year, Boom Supersonic revealed its plans to host a virtual rollout event for its supersonic XB-1 demonstrator on 7 October.

Following the rollout, XB-1 will complete its ongoing, extensive ground test programme. The aircraft will move to Mojave, California, US, for flight test next year.

Meanwhile, the company will finalise Overture’s propulsion system and perform wind tunnel tests for aircraft design validation.