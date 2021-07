Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing has secured 12 additional firm orders of the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) from aircraft leasing and management firm BBAM.

The orders will help meet the increased demand for freighters due to e-commerce and express cargo markets growth.

With the latest order, BBAM’s total orders and commitments of the 737-800BCF have increased to 31.

Once delivered, the aircraft lessor will be the first customer to have a 737-800BCF converted at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), a Costa Rica-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider.

BBAM president and CEO Steve Zissis said: “The Boeing Converted Freighter programme is extending the life and enhancing the value of the 737-800s in our fleet.



“We are growing our Boeing order book to meet the strong demand we see worldwide for narrowbody freighters, and we are proud to be the launch customer for the conversion lines at COOPESA.”

At the start of this year, BBAM entered a separate agreement with Boeing to deliver six 737-800BCFs. This order included six options.

In May 2021, Boeing revealed plans to open two conversion lines at COOPESA next year.

The aircraft manufacturer has already secured more than 200 orders and commitments for the 737-800BCF from 16 customers.

Boeing freighter conversions director Jens Steinhagen said: “This most recent order underscores the continued strong demand for our market-leading freighter, and we are honoured by BBAM’s continued confidence in Boeing.”

Boeing currently converts 737-800 passenger aircraft to freighters at three locations in China.

Headquartered in San Francisco, BBAM provides more than 200 airline customers in more than 50 countries and manages more than 500 aircraft.