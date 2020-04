Aerospace company Boeing South Carolina (BSC) has decided to restart 787 aircraft operations from next month amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The decision to resume includes all operations that were temporarily closed on 8 April in response to support the fight against the viral infection.

The company will request the majority of its personnel to report to work on 3 or 4 May. Meanwhile, senior leaders and managers will report to work on 30 April and 1 May respectively.

According to Boeing, only the employees that have been contacted by managers with report date and shift information will return to work. Those who do not receive any return order will have to wait until they are contacted.

Meanwhile, employees who are able to work from home will continue to do so.



Boeing South Carolina site leader and 787 vice-president and general manager Brad Zaback said: “The health and safety of our teammates, their families and our community is our shared priority.

“Our approach to the resumption of operations ensures we honour that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritise the health and safety of our team. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a steady supply base for our operations.”

Earlier this month, Boeing decided to restart all commercial aircraft production in the Puget Sound region.

Production will resume in a phased manner with enhanced employee health and safety procedures in place.