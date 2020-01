The partnership between Airbus Corporate Helicopters and Aston Martin has revealed the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition at Courchevel in the French Alps.

The special edition is the first aircraft from the new design partnership announced by the two companies in December.

The interior and exterior design of this special edition comes in four variants designed by Aston Martin. The aircraft also features signature elements of the manufacturer, including the Aston Martin wings.

Aston Martin vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “We have our own set of automotive design principles but in recent years, we have been learning how to apply our principles to other areas of design such as architecture, motorcycles, and now, helicopters.

“This first application of our design practices to a helicopter posed a number of interesting challenges but we have enjoyed working through them. Beauty is of vital importance to Aston Martin and to our customers and we think the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is an inherently beautiful machine.



“It provided a wonderful canvas for our team to work on so we now look forward to seeing everybody’s reaction.”

Each of the special edition helicopters will be equipped with a plaque included on the instrument panel displaying the partnership logos, the registration of the aircraft, and the edition number. Owners can also have their names inscribed on the aircraft.

The partnership is expected to begin delivery of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition from the first quarter of this year.