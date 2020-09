Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace Technology lists ten of the most popular tweets on aerospace tech in August 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on aerospace tech in August 2020

1. Jim Bridenstine’s tweet on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket

Jim Bridenstine, Representative for the First District of Oklahoma and administrator at NASA, tweeted on the progress of testing of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The SLS rocket is capable of carrying the Orion exploration spacecraft and astronauts to the Moon in a single mission.

The Green run test series comprising of an eight tests for the 212ft tall core stage of the rocket are currently ongoing. The series of tests will verify whether the core stage is ready for the Artemis lunar missions. The fourth stage of Green run test series was completed in August and tested the main propulsion system that connects to the RS-25 engines of the rocket.

Progress! The fourth test of the @NASA_SLS core stage Green Run test series is complete. Teams finished testing the main propulsion system components within the core stage that connect to the rocket’s four RS-25 engines on August 5. Details: https://t.co/yjLtxsELqC pic.twitter.com/PchMdRT0Nm — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) August 6, 2020



Username: Jim Bridenstine

Twitter handle: @JimBridenstine

Retweets: 285

Likes: 1,949

2. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s tweet on First Artemis Moon Flight

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, one of field centres of NASA, tweeted on NASA installing an adaptor to connect the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket for the Artemis I mission around the Moon.

The influencer noted that the adaptor installation is one of the final hardware installations for the integration of the spacecraft with the rocket. The SLS rocket separates in multiple stages to push the spacecraft into space, the article added.

One step closer to @nasa's first #Artemis mission to the Moon! Technicians are working to install an adapter that will connect @NASA_Orion to @NASA_SLS 🚀. This is one of the final major hardware operations for Orion prior to integration with the rocket: https://t.co/9PoMUmdA15 pic.twitter.com/dxvAFn9IqZ — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) August 13, 2020

Username: NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Twitter handle: @NASAKennedy

Retweets: 121

Likes: 876

3. Johnson Space Center’s tweet on astronauts experiencing isolation and confinement

Johnson Space Center, mission control centre for the US human space flight programme, shared an article on studies conducted by NASA on the impact of isolation and confinement on astronauts. NASA selects astronauts for space missions and evaluates the impact of isolation and confinement on their health as well as the whole team. It also tests methods that can be used to improve performance and mitigate the negative impacts of isolation.

The tests are conducted in analog facilities and field locations across the US. NASA has created methods and technologies to solve these problems including a self-test for astronauts and journals to write about their frustrations. These methods can help in preparing for longer exploration missions, the article noted.

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have been living aboard the @Space_Station in as much space as a 5-6 bedroom house. Astronauts experience various aspects of social isolation and confinement during their missions. Read more: https://t.co/zk3Bb4W0vB pic.twitter.com/0mQttOqeoo — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) August 13, 2020

Username: Johnson Space Center

Twitter handle: @NASA_Johnson

Retweets: 131

Likes: 788

4. Jeff Foust’s tweet on NSSL Phase 2 contract

Jeff Foust, a senior staff writer at SpaceNews, a website covering news and analysis on the space industry, shared an article on United Launch Services (ULA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) being awarded with the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract by the US Department of Defence.

The NSSL contract is for the procurement of services for launches between 2022 and 2027. ULA and SpaceX will provide various services including production of fleet surveillance, launch operations, among others for each mission, under the contract.

ULA and SpaceX have won National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contracts, according to the DOD Contracts notice: https://t.co/DYBovEJndF — Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) August 7, 2020

Username: Jeff Foust

Twitter handle: @jeff_foust

Retweets: 33

Likes: 233

5. NASA Goddard’s tweet on NASA Sounding Rocket

NASA Goddard, a NASA research laboratory, shared an article on the findings made by NASA’s HERSCHEL, a sounding rocket. The rocket was developed by Osservatorio Astrofisico di Torino, an Italy-based astronomical observatory, and Institute d’Astrophysique Spatiale, a research laboratory based in France.

NASA launched the rocket in 2009 to determine the level of helium in the solar atmosphere. This information can help in understanding solar wind, which is a constant stream of charged particles coming from the Sun.

The rocket discovered that the helium to hydrogen ratio is related to magnetic field and solar wind speed in the Sun’s corona. The equatorial region had limited amount of helium, while mid-latitude areas had the most.

The solar wind near Earth has less helium than scientists expect — leading researchers to wonder if some of it is left behind in the Sun's atmosphere. A sounding rocket launched in 2009 created the first global map of helium in the solar atmosphere: https://t.co/ea3lr9LlTu — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) August 7, 2020

Username: NASA Goddard

Twitter handle: @NASAGoddard

Retweets: 115

Likes: 531

6. NASA_SLS tweet on motor test for SLS launch vehicle

NASA_SLS, the official account for the SLS launch vehicle for Orion spacecraft, shared an article on how motor test helps to evaluate the nozzle material for the SLS rocket boosters, which produce more than 75% of the power required for launch.

The test helped in understanding the effect of solvent on material and its performance through booster assembly and confirmation for a large scale test. The test results can be used by other government agencies and industries for enhancing capabilities and maximising return on investment for taxpayers.

Last week, teams at @NASA Marshall Space Flight Center conducted a test firing with a 24-inch solid rocket booster. The test will help engineers evaluate a new nozzle material for the SLS boosters. MORE >> https://t.co/JM431gX44U pic.twitter.com/HwETwiOizc — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) August 10, 2020

Username: NASA_SLS

Twitter handle: @NASA_SLS

Retweets: 65

Likes: 416

7. Loren Grush’s tweet on SpaceX Crew Dragon

Loren Grush, a senior science reporter at The Verge, a website covering technology and culture, shared an article on the return of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Developed by SpaceX as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Crew Dragon is the first-ever passenger flight to orbit. The mission began on 30 May when astronauts were launched in the capsule into space and docked on the International Space Station.

The mission showed that the capsule can safely transport and bring astronauts back to earth from space. SpaceX is preparing to transport people again on the Crew Dragon in September and spring of 2021.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are BACK! The duo just splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, bringing an end to their historic mission to the International Space Station. https://t.co/SSUGOaMVtM pic.twitter.com/3Qtj38QOZ2 — Loren Grush (@lorengrush) August 2, 2020

Username: Loren Grush

Twitter handle: @lorengrush

Retweets: 15

Likes: 124

8. NASA JPL’s tweet on NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System

NASA JPL, the official account of NASA’s national research facility for robotic space and Earth science missions, tweeted about a new web application named Eyes on the Solar System, which helps to track the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission that was launched in July 2020.

The web app shows the same trajectory data used by the navigation team to plot the course of the mission to Mars. The app allows customisation on how we want to see the data and can also be used to explore the solar system.

Wonder where @NASAPersevere is as it hurtles through space? Follow along with our crisply rendered web app, @NASA_Eyes on the Solar System, which shows where the spacecraft is in real-time using the same data the team uses to plan the path to Mars. https://t.co/YYyy3BPJha pic.twitter.com/Fxrzb7qAcP — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 21, 2020

Username: NASA JPL

Twitter handle: @NASAJPL

Retweets: 9

Likes: 41

9. NASA Marshall’s tweet on Space-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome

NASA Marshall, the official account of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, shared an article on Space-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS) symptoms in astronauts living space. SANS is characterised by swelling in the optic disc and flattening of the eye shape.

A study conducted by NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) and Vision Impairment and Intracranial Pressure (VIIP), found that lack of gravity increased the pressure on the brain leading fluid to shift towards the head. As a result, the structure of the eye and vision changed.

NASA is planning to study the causes and effects of SANS on both eyes and brain. The study will be conducted on ten astronauts on each mission over different durations.

Why does your vision change in space? Astronauts on the @Space_Station are getting a better look at the causes >> https://t.co/cNMEKrqjIJ @ISS_Research pic.twitter.com/MkZQymACBD — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) August 6, 2020

Username: NASA Marshall

Twitter handle: @NASA_Marshall

Retweets: 27

Likes: 99

10. NASA Aeronautics’ tweet on Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy

NASA Aeronautics, the aeronautics division of NASA, shared an article on Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a Boeing aircraft used to fly into stratosphere at 38,000ft-45,000ft to observe the infrared atmosphere.

SOFIA carries a 2.7m reflecting telescope, which consists of cameras, spectrometers, and polarimeters. It collects data from various infrared wavelengths to study star birth and death, new solar systems formation, planets, comets and asteroids, galaxies, black holes among others. SOFIA returns to the ground after each flight to exchange, service or upgrade technologies compared to a space-based telescope.

Do you know @SOFIAtelescope? This Boeing 747SP aircraft is modified to carry a 2.7-meter telescope designed to observe the infrared universe, and is a joint project with @DLR_en: https://t.co/oKXcVf86fp #NationalAviationDay pic.twitter.com/UiwWmPMCfW — NASA Aeronautics (@NASAaero) August 19, 2020

Username: NASA Aeronautics

Twitter handle: @NASAaero

Retweets: 7

Likes: 42