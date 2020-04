Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Air BP has decided to provide jet fuel for several UK air ambulance services for free during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The helicopters and crews of these air ambulance services are on round-the-clock readiness to respond to emergencies.

BP is already serving jet fuel to all these services, which are charitable organisations.



Those included in this initiative are Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, based at Almondsbury, Gloucestershire, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at Strensham, Shropshire and Cosford, Worcestershire, Wales Air Ambulance Charity at Dafen, Carmarthenshire and Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Topcliffe, North Yorkshire and Nostell Priory, West Yorkshire.

Air BP CEO Jon Platt said: “We are pleased to be able to play a small part and support these emergency service organisations as they continue to provide a critical service to communities in these difficult times.

“Our commitment to safe, reliable fuelling operations remains unwavering and we’re grateful for the hard work of our frontline Air BP operators who continue to enable us to meet the needs of our customers.”

As part of this commitment, Air BP will directly supply fuel to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Great Western Air Ambulance.

Air BP’s customer Babcock International will serve Wales Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The service is effective from 1 April to at least the end of the month.

The commitment is part of BP’s announcement to support the emergency services ground transport vehicles in the country.

